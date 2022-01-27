From State capture report to parliament fire — 4 issues likely to make it into Ramaphosa’s Sona

South Africans will in two weeks’ time tune into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

The president will on February 10 outline the government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona, and respond to various social, political and economic issues.

The fire that engulfed the parliamentary precinct earlier this month sparked concerns over how the president would deliver the Sona.

Parliament has since allayed these concerns, announcing the Sona will be moved to the Cape Town City Hall.

Here are some of the issues likely to make it into the president’s 2022 Sona:

Unemployment

Stats SA revealed the unemployment rate in SA had increased to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021 — the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in 2008.

The report revealed that employment in the third quarter had decreased by 660,000 to 14.3-million.

The expanded definition of unemployed people also swelled by 2.2% to 46.6% compared with the second quarter of 2021.

The report also revealed that seven of eight formal sectors had recorded employment losses last year.