‘Get new shoes and stay away from garlic’ — Tweeps give Tito Mboweni job interview advice

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s timeline was flooded with advice this week after he shared that he was preparing for a “job interview”.

The former minister did not share what position he was being interviewed for but mentioned he was asked for his CV, fingerprints and certificates.

“Job interviews. So today I was preparing for a job interview. OK. They want my CV, certificates and fingerprints before the interview! What? I thought everybody knows me. Nope. Stand in line, buddy! Certificates, fingerprints and CV. Next week, interview!”

Some tweeps said they were confident Mboweni would do a great job as long as the position does not require his cooking skills.

Others jokingly told him to stay away from his favourite ingredient, garlic, and a few advised the former minister to get a new pair of shoes.

“Look presentable, Uncle Tits. You can ask Tshepo Tsala to plug you with a nice pair of shoes. Cut your hair. Smile, show them those round cheeks. But — very, very important — don’t mention that you cook,” quipped one user.

Here's a glimpse into some of the hilarious responses: