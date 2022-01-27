Human settlements committee asks police to prosecute 'criminals' selling RDP housing in Gauteng

Parliament's portfolio committee on human settlements has called on the department to work with law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute criminals who sell RDP houses.

This after it was revealed to the committee that RDP houses are being sold at the Savanna City mega project in Midvaal, Gauteng.

Savanna City was launched in 2013 by then Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane, who said the integrated housing development could create 54,900 jobs during its construction.

The Savanna City project, 35km south of Johannesburg, will provide 18,399 integrated housing units, including 5,517 fully subsidised houses, 2,635 rental apartments, 4,729 bonded houses and 16 educational facilities, as well as clinics, crèches, churches and rental and commercial sites.

At the time Mokonyane said: “This project is about providing an integrated city for the people of Sedibeng.”

Now the committee has called for the community to participate in fighting “such illegality” by sharing information with police and the department.