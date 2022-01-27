Ministers condemn GBV incident in Amathole municipality

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and minister of women, youth and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane have condemned an incident of gender-based violence in the Amathole municipality in the Eastern Cape in which a female councillor was assaulted.

A video of district municipality councillor Nanziwe Rulashe being assaulted and dragged out of her office by armed men went viral on social media earlier this week.

The altercation, according to Rulashe, took place moments after a heated strategic planning meeting at the municipality offices.

Dlamini-Zuma said the incident was inconsistent with the government’s values of building a non-sexist and democratic society.

“The images coming out of the video we have seen of the incident are a cause for serious concern. That this incident took place in the offices of government puts serious doubt in society about our commitment to end the scourge of gender-based violence,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

Nkoana-Mashabane echoed Dlamini-Zuma’s sentiments, saying the incident derailed its efforts in rooting out GBV in society.

“We are still fighting the scourge of GBVF in our country and to witness such abhorrent acts, particularly in a government building is unbelievable. On November 29 2021, SA signed the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 (C190) which deals with violence and harassment in the world of work.

“The violent acts displayed in the video go against the very work that the government is doing in ending all types of violence against women both in and outside the workplace,” said the minister.

Mayor Nceba Ndikinda condemned the incident and apologised to Rulashe, her friends and her family.

“We also want to apologise to the women of our country and everyone who has been pained by this unfortunate act of violence meted out on a woman.

“We regret the incident and promise the people of Amathole that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served accordingly.”

The municipality has since suspended its head of security pending the finalisation of an investigation.