More chaos erupts in Joburg council as minority parties threaten criminal charges

The sitting, which commenced shortly after 10am, started off with some councillors expressing dissatisfaction at other councillors being turned away from the chambers — apparently due to not carrying their access cards — while those in coalition with the DA were allowed in.

The EFF’s Musa Novela also sought to challenge the validity of the minutes from the previous meeting.

Council speaker Vaso da Gama asked that councillors vote on whether the minutes should be adopted. In a surprise move, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba did not support his coalition partners in a vote confirming the council minutes.

The EFF’s chief whip, Nonhlahla Radebe, went as far as criticising the voting process, which elected COPE’s Colleen Makhubela as chair of chairs.

The EFF said the process was unconstitutional and declined to take part.

“The system was fraudulent. We are saying the process must be nullified and a case of fraud opened against your office,” Radebe said.

Councillors from the minority bloc, among them the AIC, GOOD and Al Jama-ah, left the proceedings abruptly, with the AIC’s Margaret Arnolds leading the way. She said she was heading to the Hillbrow police station to open a fraud case against Da Gama.

“Speaker, if there are people who want to raise issues, allow them to do that and then make a ruling. The meeting will conclude the business of the day, but allow us to engage. If you continue like this, speaker, as the ANC we want to put it on record that we will challenge this process,” said ANC councillor Mpho Moerane.

Da Gama declined the request to postpone the election.

“I reserve my rights as the speaker to stay on the ruling that I made on the 13th [of January, during the previous council meeting] and therefore to allow the continuation of this meeting,” he said.