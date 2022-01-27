SABC to probe editorial interference, abuse of power allegations against board chair Makhathini

The complaint was contained in a nine-page letter where Magopeni painted a grim picture of how Mxakwe and Makhathini allegedly used their positions of authority to try to force her to approve an unscheduled interview with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the local government elections.

Her refusal, she claimed, and complaints from the ANC about how the SABC covered its election campaign, could be the reason there was an attempt to place the blame on her for the Special Assignment error and ultimately remove her from the SABC.

She has subsequently been found guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the airing of the Special Assignment episode and a warning was recommended.

Magopeni accused Mxakwe and Makhathini of editorial interference for allegedly exerting pressure on her for an interview with Ramaphosa during his campaign in Limpopo. She claimed the duo called her on October 24 to tell her about a request from ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe for a radio interview with Ramaphosa.

According to Magopeni, the initial call came from Mxakwe, which she objected to, as SABC editorial processes did not allow for special coverage of the ANC president because this would have “made a mockery” of the public broadcaster.

According to her, Makhathini got involved through a phone call in which he asked what she had done about the Ramaphosa interview since the call made by Mxakwe.

“I said I had done nothing because it would have been an editorial transgression. He went as far as saying the ANC president was in his final leg of the campaign and would be making his way to the SABC afterwards,” she said.

“I asked him what he was coming to do, as news had no scheduled interview with him, and there was no preparation for such by editors.

“He asked me if the president would have to leave the SABC without doing the interview. I emphatically said from a news point of view, yes.”