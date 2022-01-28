Politics

ANC Women’s League demands reasons for MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension

28 January 2022 - 15:09
Members of the ANC Women's League picketed outside the Western Cape legislature, demanding to know why MEC Albert Fritz was suspended.
Image: Esa Alexander

The ANC Women’s League picketed outside the Western Cape legislature on Friday demanding to hear the reasons behind community safety MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension.

Premier Alan Winde suspended Fritz on Sunday. Winde is yet to reveal the reasons behind the suspension, but media reports claim he was suspended over alleged sexual misconduct.

Winde has since appointed a lawyer to investigate the allegations.

Members of the women’s league descended on the legislature armed with a petition.

“As activists who stand against all forms of sexual violation and exploitation of women, more especially in the workplace, we are very concerned about the alleged sexual abuse claims lodged against the office of a highly ranking member of the executive within the Western Cape government,” the petition reads.

“To add to our concerns is that the victims have not yet laid charges against the alleged perpetrator with the police.

“One wonders if they feel safe to report the matter to law enforcement officers without fear of intimidation or victimisation.

“As the ANC Women’s League and activists against women and child abuse, we need full disclosure about the reasons behind the sudden suspension of Albert Fritz by the Western Cape premier after being briefed a while ago regarding the alleged sexual abuse claims.

“We need assurance regarding the safety of the [alleged] victims who are willing to come forward and speak out, as well as for those who have previously worked in the office but [who may be] afraid to come forward in fear of [possible] intimidation.”

TimesLIVE

