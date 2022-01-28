Politics

PODCAST | Is Lamola really too young to lead or has the ANC let down its youth leaders?

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
28 January 2022 - 16:35
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says if he's called on to lead he will answer the call. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we’ll be looking at the ANC’s succession race, which is under way in all but name. Apart from the obvious names, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, another name that has come up is that of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.

This week we consider the “youth factor” in the ANC leadership race and whether the party should have more young people in its leadership ranks.

Is Lamola really jumping the succession queue by wanting to form part of the ANC's top leadership? Where did the idea of queuing originate, and is Lamola really to young to be considered for top leadership, or has the ANC let its youth members down?

This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, director of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study at UJ. He is also the author of the book The Man Who Built the ANC, on the life of Pixley ka Isaka Seme, founding president of the ANC. Also joining us is Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times politics editor.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

