PODCAST | Is Lamola really too young to lead or has the ANC let down its youth leaders?

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we’ll be looking at the ANC’s succession race, which is under way in all but name. Apart from the obvious names, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, another name that has come up is that of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.

This week we consider the “youth factor” in the ANC leadership race and whether the party should have more young people in its leadership ranks.

Is Lamola really jumping the succession queue by wanting to form part of the ANC's top leadership? Where did the idea of queuing originate, and is Lamola really to young to be considered for top leadership, or has the ANC let its youth members down?

