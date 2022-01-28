Police open inquiry into ‘sexual assault allegations’ against MEC Albert Fritz

“The letter in question forms part of a series of engagements by various parties with regard to the matter raised. At this point, it bears noting that an inquiry has been opened by SAPS in the Western Cape while pertinent documentation is awaited before a case is registered.”

Potelwa added: “It also begs mentioning that gender-based violence is still one of the priorities of the SAPS. The SAPS specialist detectives located within the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are always on hand to investigate reported cases.”

Premier Alan Winde said he would support any police probe into the allegations.

“The Western Cape government will fully support any inquiry by the SA Police Service relating to the allegations made against minister Albert Fritz. We also note that a case has not yet been registered,” Winde said in a statement.