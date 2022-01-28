Rural votes, Ramaphosa getting the boot and factions galore — Fana Mokoena predicts ANC 'collapse'

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has again predicted the fall of the ANC, saying in two years' time the ruling party will be part of a coalition with only rural votes and “no power to do anything”.

The actor, who recently predicted the ANC could elect suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule as its president in its next conference and start the collapse of the party, returned to social media with another prediction of what awaits the ANC after the 2024 general elections.

“In 2024, the ANC will become an ordinary component of a coalition government with rural votes, and have no power to do anything,” he said.

Weighing in again on the ANC's conference, set to be held in December this year, Mokoena said if Ramaphosa is re-elected he will “come under fire and be removed”.

“If, on the other hand, RET is elected, factional crises will be deepened and the ANC will crash.”

He claimed Ramaphosa is on a “mission” to sell state-owned entities such as SAA, Telkom, and Eskom, and when he is done will “disengage from the ANC and allow it, if not assist it, to collapse”.

“That way there will be no structure to call him to account and SA will fall into temporary disarray,” he added.