WC premier confirms Albert Fritz is facing sexual misconduct claims

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has confirmed that suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Winde suspended Fritz last week, but without publicly disclosing the reasons for his decision. He said Fritz was facing serious allegations.

On Sunday, Winde confirmed that Fritz was accused of sexual misconduct, and said an independent investigation has been launched — headed by Adv Jennifer Williams — to test the veracity of the allegations.

“Following my handover of the details to the advocate, I do not foresee me having any other role, as this process is both independent and external. I will take further steps as soon as I have been furnished with the report.

"I hope that this will be within 14 days, but the investigator must be allowed the space and the time to ensure an independent, thorough and fair process,” Winde said in a statement on Sunday.

The premier also outlined some of the measures put in place to support and protect the alleged victims, saying that among other things, they were informed of their rights to lay charges which he has encouraged them to do.

“In addition, we have referred the complainants to an NGO dedicated to helping and assisting victims of sexual misconduct, having received confirmation from such NGO that such a referral would be appropriate and may proceed. It is important that they have an independent support system in place,” Winde said.

The premier gave the assurance every complaint brought to his office will be treated with sensitivity both within the independent investigation that he has initiated, and in respect of any criminal or civil claim that the complainants may wish to pursue themselves.

“They will have our support if they decide to lay charges. The SA Police Service, while noting that no case has been registered as of yet, has also made public that their door is open to these complainants, should they wish to lay charges,” Winde said.

He said the option of him also laying criminal charges against Fritz remains firmly on the table, depending on the outcome of the independent investigation to determine the veracity of the allegations.

The premier said he must be guided by the report to ensure a lawful and fair process that will stand up to legal scrutiny in the future.

“Gender-based violence in our province, and across SA, is a scourge that requires action from every one of us. I condemn it in the strongest terms possible. But condemnation is not enough. It requires that we all do something about it, whether it be in our communities, or within our organisations.”

Winde said he will continue to act as swiftly as possible, but also as carefully as possible, based on the best possible legal advice, to ensure a fair process that achieves justice in the end.

“I continue to urge all interested parties to appreciate that a legal process must be pursued for this very reason and that I must act in a way that respects the rights of all parties, most of all the complainants who have made specific requests for confidentiality.

"While saying this, I add my voice and support to all those who speak out against GBV wherever it may take place in our country, regardless of political affiliation. It is incredibly brave to stand up and speak out, and we should all offer our support and care in such cases.”

TimesLIVE