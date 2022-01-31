Another blow for Ace Magashule as SCA dismisses ‘step-aside’ appeal

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has lost another bid to have his party suspension set aside.

Magashule had petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after failing to persuade the Johannesburg high court to grant him leave to appeal last year.

He approached the SCA with the hope it would overturn the high court, which had upheld his suspension. Magashule also wanted the SCA to reverse the high court’s finding that there was nothing unconstitutional about the ANC’s “step-aside” resolution.

The SCA has dismissed his application with costs.

“Having considered the motion and the other documents filed, it is ordered the application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal, and there is no other compelling reason an appeal should be heard,” read the court’s order.