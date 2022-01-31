PEC blamed for poor supporter turnout at Zuma court case

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) has been blamed for the poor turnout at the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Less than 100 Zuma supporters gathered outside the court where the 79-year-old is applying for leave to appeal judge Piet Koen's dismissal of his special plea to have state prosecutor Billy Downer removed as prosecutor in his corruption trial.

There was a strong police and security presence along Church Street as portions of the road were cordoned off.

Thulani Gamede, Sanco youth congress co-ordinator, blamed the low supporter turnout on the ANC PEC.

Gamede said they expected hundreds of Sanco youth congress supporters to be transported to the high court after members of the PEC said they were 100% behind Zuma.