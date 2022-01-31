Politics

Ramaphosa to receive part 2 of state capture report on Tuesday

31 January 2022 - 14:47 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives part 1 of the state capture commission report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on January 4. Part 2 is due to be handed over on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives part 1 of the state capture commission report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on January 4. Part 2 is due to be handed over on Tuesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Less than a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first of three parts of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo's state capture commission report, the second part will land on his desk.

The presidency confirmed on Monday that Ramaphosa would “formally receive” part 2 of the report on Tuesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“The presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented to the director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, by the secretary of the commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala,” a statement read.

The final part of the report is expected to be handed over before February 28.

“As required by a ruling of the Gauteng high court on December 28, 2021 — and in line with the remedial action contained in the public protector’s report dated October 2016 — the president will submit the full commission report to parliament by June 30, 2022, with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the commission’s recommendations,” the statement read.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

From State capture report to parliament fire — 4 issues likely to make it into Ramaphosa’s Sona

The president will outline the government's plan for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona and respond to ...
Politics
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Zondo and SIU reports mean little if NPA is broken

This is the last chance for our government to show it is serious about sending a strong message to offenders
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

OPINION | SA politics will change for good if Cyril completes what Zondo started

As a nation still being forged, too many leaders have abandoned the rule that ethical conduct is central to leadership
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  5. Help us get paid, Special Investigating Unit pleads with Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...