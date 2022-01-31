Ramaphosa to receive part 2 of state capture report on Tuesday

“The presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented to the director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, by the secretary of the commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala,” a statement read.

The final part of the report is expected to be handed over before February 28.

“As required by a ruling of the Gauteng high court on December 28, 2021 — and in line with the remedial action contained in the public protector’s report dated October 2016 — the president will submit the full commission report to parliament by June 30, 2022, with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the commission’s recommendations,” the statement read.

TimesLIVE