Politics

WATCH | 'We will rise again from these ashes': Parliament finds a new home at city hall

31 January 2022 - 15:25 By Maryam Adams

Despite the devastation of the fire which engulfed parliament four weeks ago, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is confident that the country “will rise again from these ashes”.

In the aftermath of the devastating fire, the City of Cape Town has handed over the keys to city hall and declared it to be the parliamentary precinct. It will host the annual state of the nation address on February 10.

“Parliament, as an institution, remains intact, competent and able to fulfil its obligations to the people,” Mapisa-Nqakula said at the ceremonial handing over of the building to parliament.

“This building will undergo a transfiguration and it will become our nation's parliament,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mapisa-Nqakula reflected on a key moment of former president Nelson Mandela’s long march to freedom, when he stood on the balcony of city hall and addressed the nation.

“We have thus come full circle. Thirty-two years since that historical occasion of February 11 1990 when he stood by the side of President Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation from the same place on February 10 2022,” she said.

Hill-Lewis feels February 11 represents “hope and optimism for our country. It represented the defeat of something old and unjust and the ushering in of something new and hopefully united, peaceful, free and tolerant.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thuli Madonsela has some pointers for Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address should focus on change, as change is the only ...
News
5 hours ago

‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s alleged reaction to parliament fire video

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of torching parliament, allegedly slapped his chest and said “That was Christmas!” when he was shown a video ...
News
2 days ago

From State capture report to parliament fire — 4 issues likely to make it into Ramaphosa’s Sona

The president will outline the government's plan for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona and respond to ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  5. Help us get paid, Special Investigating Unit pleads with Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...