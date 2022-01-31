Politics

WATCH | Zuma’s team to unleash legal ‘machine gun’ in court as supporters go ‘head over heels’ for him

31 January 2022 - 10:08 By TIMESLIVE
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gather outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday before a legal showdown.
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gather outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday before a legal showdown.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team will unleash their legal “machine gun” on Monday when they argue he should be permitted to state his case about alleged prosecutorial bias in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen will hear argument that he was wrong on many issues when he refused Zuma’s application in a “special plea” that lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer had no title to prosecute him.

The state is opposing the application. It said it does not even get off the starting blocks because the Criminal Procedure Act does not allow for appeals in criminal matters ahead of conviction and sentence.

Police are gearing up for a day of drama outside court in anticipation of the #releasemsholozinow protest campaign.

About a dozen supporters holding placards in support of the #freezuma campaign and the anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa movement chanted and sang outside court while several ANC supporters started to trickle into court.

One supporter entertained the growing crowd with acrobatics and headstands.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma appeal to be heard

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to head back to the Pietermaritzburg high court today to challenge another court ruling against him.
Politics
1 hour ago

WATCH | Zuma and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ‘break bread’ in Nkandla

"There are no issues between them," said the Jacob Zuma Foundation
News
1 week ago

Zuma vs Zondo ... again: ex-president tries to challenge inquiry appointment

Zuma says while earlier he sought Zondo’s recusal as state capture inquiry chair, now he wants to challenge his position
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  5. Help us get paid, Special Investigating Unit pleads with Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...