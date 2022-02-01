Politics

‘Did you get a MasterChef apron?’: SA reacts to Mboweni resigning as MP

01 February 2022 - 11:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has resigned from his seat in Parliament. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has resigned from his seat in Parliament. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Social media has been filled with reaction for former finance minister Tito Mboweni after news the politician is retiring from public office.

Mboweni’s resignation from parliament comes almost six months after he left President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet in August last year.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mboweni submitted his resignation letter on Monday.

He said National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wished Mboweni well in his retirement from parliament.

“Mr Tito Mboweni has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, January 31 2022. The speaker wishes the former minister well on his retirement,” said Mothapo.

Mboweni confirmed the news on social media and said he would not be doing interviews.

“It is true I have informed the speaker that I am leaving parliament. Surely that cannot be breaking news. Really? Going back to the private sector. No interviews, please,” he said.

The news comes days after Mboweni shared he was preparing for a “job interview”.

He did not share what position he was being interviewed for but mentioned he was asked for his CV, fingerprints and certificates.

“Job interviews. Today I was preparing for a job interview. They want my CV, certificates and fingerprints before the interview. What? I thought everybody knows me. Nope. Stand in line, buddy. Certificates, fingerprints and CV. Next week, interview!”

BusinessLIVE reported Mboweni will be joining property fund 6

company Accelerate as an independent non-executive director and chair.

As news of his departure circulated online, many shared their thoughts.

Some applauded Mboweni for a job well done, while others joked he can now focus more on his cooking and doing the things he loves.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

‘Get new shoes and stay away from garlic’ — Tweeps give Tito Mboweni job interview advice

What tips do you have for 'Uncle Tits'?
Politics
5 days ago

‘This could have been an internal e-mail’ — Mzansi shows no sympathy as Mboweni complains about potholes

The former finance minister said he hit the "dangerous" potholes between Dullstroom and Lydenburg, saying they need to be fixed immediately.
News
1 week ago

‘Please don’t call me!’: Mboweni has no ‘connections’ for people looking for jobs or contracts

"There is nothing that irritates me more than when people ask me to call people or connections for this or that job or contract," lamented Mboweni.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...