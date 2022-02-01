‘Did you get a MasterChef apron?’: SA reacts to Mboweni resigning as MP
Social media has been filled with reaction for former finance minister Tito Mboweni after news the politician is retiring from public office.
Mboweni’s resignation from parliament comes almost six months after he left President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet in August last year.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mboweni submitted his resignation letter on Monday.
He said National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wished Mboweni well in his retirement from parliament.
“Mr Tito Mboweni has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, January 31 2022. The speaker wishes the former minister well on his retirement,” said Mothapo.
This is to confirm that former Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, 31 January 2022. Speaker wishes the former Minister well on his retirement. pic.twitter.com/QJmzyQMkzH— Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) January 31, 2022
Mboweni confirmed the news on social media and said he would not be doing interviews.
“It is true I have informed the speaker that I am leaving parliament. Surely that cannot be breaking news. Really? Going back to the private sector. No interviews, please,” he said.
It is true that I have informed the Speaker of the National Assembly that I am leaving Parliament. Surely that cannot be Breaking News. Really now? Going back to the private sector. No interviews please. pic.twitter.com/B5Vumq0mWq— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 31, 2022
It has been a long journey. Sometimes very lonely! pic.twitter.com/sojkTV4TJw— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 30, 2022
The news comes days after Mboweni shared he was preparing for a “job interview”.
He did not share what position he was being interviewed for but mentioned he was asked for his CV, fingerprints and certificates.
“Job interviews. Today I was preparing for a job interview. They want my CV, certificates and fingerprints before the interview. What? I thought everybody knows me. Nope. Stand in line, buddy. Certificates, fingerprints and CV. Next week, interview!”
BusinessLIVE reported Mboweni will be joining property fund 6
company Accelerate as an independent non-executive director and chair.
As news of his departure circulated online, many shared their thoughts.
Some applauded Mboweni for a job well done, while others joked he can now focus more on his cooking and doing the things he loves.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Hi uncle @tito_mboweni I’ve just read about your resignation. Sometimes I wish I could be brave enough to resign from my toxic work environment. For whatever reasons you resigned, I bet you’re feeling much happier - Well done. You’re braver than I am , hero. 🌻☀️— SativaWife🍃💨🌈 (@HelloItsBello) January 31, 2022
I salute you Tatana @tito_mboweni for being principle not just be happy to eat public money without doing nothing....wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours #SALUTE#TITOResigned‼️ pic.twitter.com/WHdBRBuGJt— Sech76 (@MotloungSech) January 31, 2022
I thought u resigned because u wanted to enjoy ur pension, boom u r still going to private sector 🤔🤔🤔— Sphamandla Phakathi (@sphamandlaP87) February 1, 2022
@tito_mboweni has resigned as ANC MP to focus on his favorite chicken cooking career pic.twitter.com/qgkNd8o4vR— 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 🇿🇦 (@KETSO_4LIFE) January 31, 2022
Now that Tito has resigned from Parli, we will surely be bombarded with more uncouth recipes of him completely ruining simple meals🥴 pic.twitter.com/DQoHlIQNG6— Busisiwe C Seabe (@Ms_BSeabe) January 31, 2022
