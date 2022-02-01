NFP wants by-elections scrapped after councillor murdered

The National Freedom Party has called for changes in the legislation around elections to do away with by-elections after a councillor was murdered.

This is one “preventive measure” the party hopes will halt the recent scourge of the killing of councillors, after two were murdered within a week.

IFP councillor and Amajuba district municipality speaker Reginald Ndima was shot dead outside his house in Newcastle, exactly a week after ANC ward 103 councillor Minenhle Mkhize suffered the same fate at his home in Hammersdale.

“Clearly, this situation is out of control. It has reached a point where it is totally unacceptable and something must be done urgently,” the party said in a statement.

The NFP believes that some councillors are killed as a result of rival political parties wanting by-elections to get the position “via the backdoor.”

“Our view is that by-elections are hatched by opposition parties in some instances.

“We are proposing that whenever a councillor has been murdered, no by-election is held. Instead a political party that a murdered councillor belonged to must be allowed to nominate a councillor within the organisation.”

NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe said they can’t ignore the possibility of infighting within parties being another reason for these killings, but he believes parties are mature enough to deal with internal squabbles.

According to legislation, a municipal manager declares a vacancy whenever a councillor dies or resigns, and a by-election must be held within 90 days.

The NFP challenged the government to do more to protect councillors, whether they received death threats or not.

“We call for the protection of councillors countrywide. The finance minister must set aside a budget for the protection of public representatives during this financial year. The minister in the presidency tasked with political responsibility of state security must take full responsibility for ensuring the safety of councillors.

“Killing of councillors should be treated as treasonous. Therefore, their safety should be prioritised as one councillor killed is a huge setback in terms of service delivery.”

Mdletshe said the NFP would engage other political parties, civil and religious societies and other stakeholders to discuss these issues.

