Politics

READ | State capture report part 2 released, puts spotlight on Denel & Transnet

'The handover of the second part of the report is another step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption': President Ramaphosa

01 February 2022 - 16:47 By TimesLIVE
The second part of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture report was handed over to president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. File photo.
The second part of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture report was handed over to president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Part 2 of the state capture commission report has been released putting the spotlight, again, on malfeasance at state-owned enterprises Denel and Transnet.

On Tuesday afternoon the presidency confirmed that part 2 of the Zondo commission's report into state capture had been handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

It comes after part 1 was handed over on January 4.

The third and final part of the report is due to be presented to Ramaphosa by the end of February.

“The handover of the second part of the report of the commission of inquiry is another step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption,” Ramaphosa said.

“During the past four years, the commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture.

“We should apply our energies to the commission’s recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society.”

TimesLIVE

Judicial Commission of Inqu... by SundayTimesZA

MORE:

WATCH | Recap of highlights in part 1 of the state capture inquiry report

The first part of the state capture inquiry report was released on January 4. TimesLIVE Video takes a look at the highlights to get you up to date ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa to receive part 2 of state capture report on Tuesday

Less than a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first of three parts of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo's state capture commission ...
Politics
1 day ago

OPINION | SA politics will change for good if Cyril completes what Zondo started

As a nation still being forged, too many leaders have abandoned the rule that ethical conduct is central to leadership
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...