WATCH | Recap of highlights in part 1 of the state capture inquiry report

Second part is due to be released on Tuesday

01 February 2022 - 13:28 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

The first part of the state capture inquiry report was released on January 4 this year.

Its 800 pages are not light reading. Other than journalists and those directly involved, not many people have made it through the full document.


The first part of the report is divided into three sections. The first deals with SAA and related companies, the second with Gupta-owned media, and the third with the SA Revenue Service and “public procurement in SA”.

TimesLIVE Video takes a look at the highlights to get you up to date before the second part of the report is revealed later today.

