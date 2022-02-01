'You ain’t s***': Inside Van Damme & Cachalia's heated exchange over Bongani Baloyi joining ActionSA

Bongani Baloyi's move to ActionSA sparked a spicy exchange on social media between former DA colleagues Phumzile Van Damme and Ghaleb Cachalia.

Baloyi, a former Midvaal mayor and DA member, joined ActionSA last month as a member of that party's senate.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Baloyi opened up about leaving the DA after 14 years, claiming the party became “extremely toxic” after Helen Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.

Cachalia said claims of toxicity by former DA members were “just tantrums arising from their inability to successfully win an argument".