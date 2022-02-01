'You ain’t s***': Inside Van Damme & Cachalia's heated exchange over Bongani Baloyi joining ActionSA
Bongani Baloyi's move to ActionSA sparked a spicy exchange on social media between former DA colleagues Phumzile Van Damme and Ghaleb Cachalia.
Baloyi, a former Midvaal mayor and DA member, joined ActionSA last month as a member of that party's senate.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Baloyi opened up about leaving the DA after 14 years, claiming the party became “extremely toxic” after Helen Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.
Cachalia said claims of toxicity by former DA members were “just tantrums arising from their inability to successfully win an argument".
Those who left the DA still declare opposition to the ANC but their reasons for leaving reflect unhappiness that the DA opposes ANC-lite policies!?Claims of toxicity are just tantrums arising from their inability to successfully win the argument-and so easy to play the race card— ghaleb cachalia. MP (@GhalebCachalia) January 31, 2022
“Parties are defined by policy. If your views are irreconcilable with democratically endorsed policies you are free to leave. What is reprehensible is to stay, benefit, be built up by the party and then play the race card afterwards. Disingenuous use of race — in SA especially — is disgusting,” he added.
Van Damme responded, calling Cachalia “bitter” and “an election gimmick”.
“Some of us put in sweat and years to build the DA and can leave whenever we like,” said Van Damme.
“You were an election gimmick. Appointed because of your ANC struggle veteran surname, nothing more. You’ve been gutter sniping for clout by attacking any black people who disagree, hoping you'll be liked.”
Some of us put in sweat & years to build the DA & can leave whenever we like. You were an election gimmick. Appointed because of your ANC struggle veteran surname, nothing more. You’ve been gutter sniping for clout by attacking any black people who disagree hoping you'll be liked https://t.co/eWtdfrwjPQ— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 31, 2022
She said Cachalia should stop attacking Baloyi because he chose to leave.
“What is it to you? Focus on building your own work and stop constantly looking for approval. If you put the same effort into your work ... damn!” exclaimed Van Damme.
You ain’t s*** @GhalebCachalia. And I speak unprovoked on behalf of those who are far greater than you & you hope by attacking them it makes you look better. It doesn’t. It shows bitter old man. Stop. Uyis'scefe sekhehla.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 31, 2022
Cachalia responded, suggesting Van Damme was “deranged” and saying he would block her.
Oh you’ve unblocked me so you can throw insults. #deranged— ghaleb cachalia. MP (@GhalebCachalia) January 31, 2022
Baloyi also slammed Cachalia, telling him to focus on his job.
Do what you do. But answer this : Which statement do you stand by? - it can’t be both. You won’t answer, will you? You were the author of both - or at least they’re in your name - you can’t stand by two totally contradictory statements. Chew on that while you’re ‘eating’.— ghaleb cachalia. MP (@GhalebCachalia) January 30, 2022
I was waiting for this one. In two weeks time I am going to meet with DA members who have asked to see me from his Constituency. I am going to show him that Mfana ke Mfana😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7QujhEFwHq— Bongani Baloyi (PAPA ACTION) (@BonganiBaloyiBB) January 30, 2022
