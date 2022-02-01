Politics

'You ain’t s***': Inside Van Damme & Cachalia's heated exchange over Bongani Baloyi joining ActionSA

01 February 2022 - 14:00
Political squabbles between former colleagues Phumzile Van Damme and Ghaleb Cachalia continue to play out in public.
Image: Twitter/@GhalebCachalia/ ESA ALEXANDER

Bongani Baloyi's move to ActionSA sparked a spicy exchange on social media between former DA colleagues Phumzile Van Damme and Ghaleb Cachalia.

Baloyi, a former Midvaal mayor and DA member, joined ActionSA last month as a member of that party's senate. 

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Baloyi opened up about leaving the DA after 14 years, claiming the party became “extremely toxic” after Helen Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.

Cachalia said claims of toxicity by former DA members were “just tantrums arising from their inability to successfully win an argument".

“Parties are defined by policy. If your views are irreconcilable with democratically endorsed policies you are free to leave. What is reprehensible is to stay, benefit, be built up by the party and then play the race card afterwards. Disingenuous use of race — in SA especially — is disgusting,” he added.

Van Damme responded, calling Cachalia “bitter” and “an election gimmick”.

“Some of us put in sweat and years to build the DA and can leave whenever we like,” said Van Damme. 

“You were an election gimmick. Appointed because of your ANC struggle veteran surname, nothing more. You’ve been gutter sniping for clout by attacking any black people who disagree, hoping you'll be liked.”

She said Cachalia should stop attacking Baloyi because he chose to leave.

“What is it to you? Focus on building your own work and stop constantly looking for approval. If you put the same effort into your work ... damn!” exclaimed Van Damme. 

Cachalia responded, suggesting Van Damme was “deranged” and saying he would block her.

Baloyi also slammed Cachalia, telling him to focus on his job.

