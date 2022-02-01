Zondo calls Gigaba's bluff, says he knew the Guptas well

However, in affidavits filed with the commission and in response to questions from the Fundudzi Forensic Services investigators who conducted a forensic investigation into wrongdoing at Transnet during the time he was the responsible minister, Gigaba “initially sought to downplay the relationship, but his testimony reveals that he had extensive, recurring contact with the Gupta family over a number of years”.

During his testimony at the commission, he sought to explain the falsehood on the basis that the question was ambiguous which it was plainly not, Zondo said.

In a further affidavit filed in August 2021, after he had completed his testimony before the commission, Gigaba revisited the issue and argued that answers to Fundudzi investigators were not provided directly by him but by his attorney.

Upon reflection after his testimony, in another affidavit Gigaba admitted to having had a relationship with the family for a number of years, but said he started to distance himself from them in 2014, when he came to see them as “peddlers of influence”.

“Mr Gigaba in fact knew all the Gupta brothers and their mother, was especially a friend of Mr Ajay Gupta (who he would visit at Sahara Computers) and made regular visits to the Gupta Saxonwold compound while he was minister of public enterprises,” the report states.

According to the report, Gigaba’s special adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu, was tasked with managing the Guptas and was a “buffer” between Gigaba and Ajay Gupta “so as to not confuse the roles of friendship and business.”