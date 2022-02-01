Zondo instructs law enforcers to investigate Gigaba and former Eskom and Transnet bosses

The appointment of executives sympathetic to and part of the Gupta criminal enterprise, the report adds, is further affirmed by how there was a push for Gama to be group CEO despite facing serious allegations of misconduct at the time.

Furthermore, Zondo found, it was reasonable to conclude that the Gupta family knew Molefe would be appointed to the position of Transnet boss when their New Age newspaper called it in advance.

Zondo said despite denials by Molefe, Singh and Gama that they were involved in state capture, evidence showed that they in fact were involved.

This is because they facilitated the conclusion of irregular contracts at inflated prices, through deviations and improper confinements to advantage companies linked to the Guptas' “extensive money-laundering scheme”.

With political cover from then-president Jacob Zuma and minister Gigaba, Zondo found, it was open season for Molefe, Gama and Singh in pushing the state capture agenda. And they all allegedly personally benefited for their facilitation of corruption and money-laundering, the report found.

Gama did not only benefit through alleged cash payments from the Guptas but further benefited from Transnet coffers when the company paid to him legal costs worth more than R1m that he owed to Transnet.