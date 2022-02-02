ANC, IFP and NFP most affected by KZN political killings

“Intra-political” conflicts within the ANC, IFP and NFP have resulted in the parties being most affected by political killings.

This was revealed during a briefing in Durban on Wednesday by police minister Bheki Cele who provided an update on investigations led by the task team on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele said since June last year the task team had registered 32 dockets — most of which were reported before, during and after the local government elections in November.

“Investigations of the political killings task team have revealed that the most affected political parties are the ANC, IFP and NFP. Motives for these crimes are linked to intra-political conflicts with a few cases linked to motives such as taxi violence and other domestic-related issues,” he said.

Since the formation of the task team in 2018, 10 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment while 22 accused were handed sentences ranging from 10 to 50 years.

“Twelve accused have been sentenced to no more than 10 years and the remainder are going through the court processes. In addition, 116 case dockets not related to the task team’s mandate but somehow linked to politically-related cases, either with similar suspects and or ballistic analysis, are being processed by the team for further investigation.”