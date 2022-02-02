State capture report: The curious case of Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Gen Siphiwe Nyanda

The fiasco started in 2007 when Transnet issued an open tender for the guarding of TRC cables and prevention of criminal activities against TFR , a process abandoned midway.

Nyanda’s company was contracted in 2008, with a specific mandate to provide security personnel at strategic locations. By July 2008, the GNS contract was “significantly extended” for additional services. Further services were again added 10 months later.

Both extensions of scope came with added financial burden to Transnet.

From being billed R1.8m by Nyanda’s company, Gama-headed TFR, and by extension Transnet, was paying a further R1.8m and R1m monthly to GNS.

Nyanda is described in the report as the “owner of the company implicated in the procurement irregularities that led to Mr Gama’s dismissal”.

He is also cited as among ANC politicians who were vocal in support of Gama when he was suspended before his dismissal.

However, Gama was to be reinstated amid great controversy by Molefe when he took over the driving seat at the state-owned enterprise (SOE).

After two months of billing Transnet, GNS scored about R100m despite its controversial appointment and additional responsibilities added to its scope.

“The award of the contract to GNS was attended by significant misrepresentations and irregularities. Most significantly, GNS employed no staff at all and could not have deployed its own staff as the resources for which it invoiced Transnet monthly,” reads Zondo’s report.

This was confirmed by Transnet’s own disciplinary hearing carried out against two procurement officials who were shown the door, which proved GNS had no staff of its own but rather subcontracted the work.

In 2010, a decision to rescind the contract to GNS was taken and Transnet instituted court action with a claim to recover R96m from GNS, which fired back with a counter claim.

However, “after Mr Gama’s reinstatement as CEO of TFR in early 2011, there appears to have been a concerted effort to withdraw the litigation”.