Politics

‘Apartheid judges must shut up’: Shivambu on calls for EFF members to be removed from JSC panel

03 February 2022 - 10:00
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Werner Hills

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on calls to remove party leader Julius Malema and advocate Dali Mpofu from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel interviews.

The JSC panel is this week interviewing four senior judges shortlisted for the position of chief justice. 

Shivambu said the calls, from former Constitutional Court judge and director of Freedom Under Law Johan Kriegler, were just “barks”.

“There’s no EFF member who will be removed from the judicial services commission,” he said.

“The hunting dogs of the white capitalist establishment are just barking and they know very well that the composition of the JSC is not decided by them and will not change.”

“He must get to the nearest lake and go jump. Apartheid judges must shut up. Our generation is not that sell-out generation that capitulated to everything dictated by settlers,” he added.

In a statement, Freedom Under Law argued that Malema and Mpofu were subject to serious ethical charges and therefore not fit to pass judgment.

“Mr Malema was recently found to have breached parliament’s code of ethical conduct,” said the organisation

It cited a judgment by the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests which found Malema asked an inappropriate question during an interview for judges concerning a matter in which he had a personal interest.

Here’s why Freedom Under Law wants Malema and Mpofu to step down from JSC panel

Freedom Under Law has expressed concerns about EFF leader Julius Malema and advocate Dali Mpofu interviewing judges for the chief justice position.
News
1 day ago

The organisation said Mpofu should not be participating in the proceedings due to investigations into his conduct when he told a colleague and her client to shut up during the state capture inquiry.

“The JSC has long applied the principle that a candidate facing a misconduct charge should not be considered for appointment. Yet the JSC permits two members against whom misconduct proceedings are ongoing to participate in this week’s proceedings,” it said.

“We respectfully suggest Mr Malema and Mr Mpofu should stand aside from service on the JSC as long as they are subject to these serious ethical charges. 

“Unless and until they successfully challenge the findings, they are not fit to pass judgment on the ethical and professional qualities of others,” it said.

MORE

Madlanga gave a ‘decent but not convincing’ chief justice interview: expert

Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga gave a “decent” but not convincing performance at his interview for the position of chief justice.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Down with the patriarchy, says ‘feminist judge’ Madlanga

The question whether three years is long enough to make a difference as chief justice dogged justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga when he was interviewed for ...
Multimedia
1 day ago

SA has always been ready for a female chief justice, says judge Maya

SA has always been ready to have a female chief justice and has had strong women capable of filling this post, Supreme Court of Appeal ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You’re doing the right thing’: Magashule backs Mervyn Dirks Politics
  2. Home comforts: suspended public works DG earns R3.3m as disciplinary drags on Politics
  3. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  4. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  5. SA security firms have new restrictions as controversial bill becomes law Politics

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...