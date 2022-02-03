‘Apartheid judges must shut up’: Shivambu on calls for EFF members to be removed from JSC panel

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on calls to remove party leader Julius Malema and advocate Dali Mpofu from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel interviews.

The JSC panel is this week interviewing four senior judges shortlisted for the position of chief justice.

Shivambu said the calls, from former Constitutional Court judge and director of Freedom Under Law Johan Kriegler, were just “barks”.

“There’s no EFF member who will be removed from the judicial services commission,” he said.

“The hunting dogs of the white capitalist establishment are just barking and they know very well that the composition of the JSC is not decided by them and will not change.”