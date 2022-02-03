Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | The uncertain future of prosecutions, for those implicated in the state capture reports
When the majority of a country is “captured” who is left to hold those responsible to account?
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we’re reflecting on the Zondo commission’s reports so far. Now that we have a clearer understanding of the effects of state capture in SA, our panel asks: who should we be holding accountable and is SA’s justice system up to the task?
In this riveting episode our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by political journalist Mawande AmaShabalala and associate professor with the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede.
The panel discusses the likelihood of any action being taken against those implicated in state capture, the political willingness to make heads roll in an ANC leadership election year and whether the commission was money well spent for the country.
