PODCAST | The uncertain future of prosecutions, for those implicated in the state capture reports

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
03 February 2022 - 19:38
The Zondo commission released the second part of its report on state capture on Tuesday. In his most damning allegations yet, judge Raymond Zondo highlighted the fiasco of the purchasing of unsuitable locomotives for Prasa, irregularities at Eskom and gross mismanagement at the SABC.
Image: Karen Moolman



When the majority of a country is “captured” who is left to hold those responsible to account?

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we’re reflecting on the Zondo commission’s reports so far. Now that we have a clearer understanding of the effects of state capture in SA, our panel asks: who should we be holding accountable and is SA’s justice system up to the task?

Join the discussion here: 

In this riveting episode our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by political journalist Mawande AmaShabalala and associate professor with the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede.

The panel discusses the likelihood of any action being taken against those implicated in state capture, the political willingness to make heads roll in an ANC leadership election year and whether the commission was money well spent for the country.

For more episodes, click here.

