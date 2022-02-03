PODCAST | The uncertain future of prosecutions, for those implicated in the state capture reports

In this riveting episode our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by political journalist Mawande AmaShabalala and associate professor with the School of Governance at Wits University William Gumede.

The panel discusses the likelihood of any action being taken against those implicated in state capture, the political willingness to make heads roll in an ANC leadership election year and whether the commission was money well spent for the country.

