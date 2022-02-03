SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe denies editorial interference in Ramaphosa interview

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe has denied exerting pressure on sacked head of news Phathiswa Magopeni over an interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the build-up to the local government elections last year.

The public broadcaster has set up a team to probe the matter and another incident of alleged editorial interference involving board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

Magopeni wrote a letter of grievance after she was charged over the airing of an episode of Special Assignment which had been interdicted in court.

She was sacked late last month after a disciplinary hearing.

Mxakwe this week denied threatening Magopeni regarding the interview.

“At no point did I force, bully or threaten Ms Magopeni to change her decision. I simply said Mr [Pule] Mabe’s actions were based on the outcome of the meeting we held on October 7 2021, wherein they undertook to avail President Ramaphosa for interviews on all SABC platforms,” said Mxakwe.