‘They must have our nudes’ — Mzansi fuming over government’s ‘R50m Cuba donation’
Hundreds of South Africans have taken to social media to react to reports the SA government is set to donate R50m to Cuba.
Deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Alvin Botes told a parliamentary portfolio committee the donation would go towards helping food security in that country amid US sanctions.
“I thought it is important that the parliamentary committee and yourself chair, and members to get briefed about the fact that we have committed to allocate an amount of R50m for special intervention purposes as it relates to the Cuban people, who have experienced real food security challenges, because of the extra territory sanctions that have been levelled against the people of Cuba by the US,” said Botes.
Former president Jacob Zuma received Cuba’s highest award in 2010. In his acceptance speech he said ties between Cuba and SA “remain unbreakable because it was forged in the long and bitter struggle against apartheid”.
The country sent doctors to SA to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the SA National Defence Force forked out more than R200m to procure close to a million doses of interferon from Cuba to protect members of the defence force from Covid-19. This was done despite the drug not being registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority and bypassing procurement laws.
The R50m donation was met with anger and confusion by many, who questioned why the money was being given to Cuba when so many South Africans are living under the poverty line.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions on social media:
No ways! Cuba has South Africa’s nudes https://t.co/7ieCMbieWQ— TU𝕄𝔼𝕃𝕆 (@Mel0_0lem) February 3, 2022
You mean they giving Cuba R50 million, we all know this ain't going to no food security! 🥲👇🏾 https://t.co/w3bpPHlCBo— Wade Schaerer (@positivevibesza) February 2, 2022
I love Cuba and it’s people.— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) February 2, 2022
But I love the poor starving people of South Africa more. https://t.co/MunVHTTjf0
Still have pit latrines in schools, budget cuts to police force and now can’t pay Dr’s etc but government gives 50m to Cuba - I’m also just going to say “Eish”,smh & mxm. 🤬 #VoetsekANC— B (@MadMomB) February 3, 2022
Ubani lo jola e Cuba la emzansi ? Ngathi uyakwazi ukuphatha indoda lo sisi because Hai shame uybukisa Nathi. https://t.co/vMO5aB79q9— Reasonable_man (@MlamuliC) February 3, 2022
At this point I am just defeated. Did our take a loan to donate to Cuba, I swear everything is like a movie in SA. I mean our people go to bed with food in their stomachs.— Nompu 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nompu90570329) February 2, 2022
SANDF gripen fighter jets don't fly because of budget cuts, but we are giving Cuba R50m. 😂 jokes write themselves in South Africa— Lethabo (@Cheetahplains) February 2, 2022
#Cuba Dear @MYANC. Couldn't you use this money to pay your staff & Denel staff? They last received their salaries in 2020 or have you forgotten? Maybe we should all move to Cuba be taken seriously🤔🤔. Giving your own people the middle finger. Sies🙄🙄— Lebs (@MoloiLebs) February 2, 2022
What is our obsession with Cuba all about? We have food security issues in our own country that need sorting out— Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) February 2, 2022
The mockery SA government has towards their people, was the ANC not doing fundraising cause they didn’t have money, did they not just borrow billions that some how evaporated into thin air…— Uncle P (@UncleP87) February 3, 2022
So where is this money Cuba is getting coming from. I guess we loaded again. pic.twitter.com/oST1ttwQtr
