uMkhonto we Sizwe national conference to take place in March

03 February 2022 - 18:33
Umkhonto we Sizwe vets. The ex-Umkhonto weSizwe all-inclusive (AIC) preparatory committee has announced that its national conference will take place in March. File photo.
The ex-Umkhonto we Sizwe all-inclusive (AIC) preparatory committee has announced that MK's national conference will take place from March 23-27 at a venue to be confirmed. 

It will be held under a theme which will include renewal, discipline, welfare and unity, Zimpande Fabian Msimang, chairperson of the preparatory committee, said on Thursday.

“This conference constitutes one of the most important milestones in the history of the liberation struggle, with the emphasis on transformation, reconstruction and development of our beloved country, under the leadership of the ANC,” Msimang said.

Msimang was addressing journalists during a media briefing at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

The announcement comes as the ANC has not been able to pay outstanding salaries and benefits to staff.

Asked if there was enough money for the conference, committee member Gregory Nthatisi said the conference and all related activities would be financed by the department of military veterans.

“All military associations and members are not necessarily a responsibility of any given organisation, in terms of sustainability, they are a subject to the department of military veterans so activities such as conferences and visitations to provinces, to interact with members of the MK are financed by the department. Yes, indeed, money for all these activities is budgeted for,” said Nthatisi. 

Eleven comrades, including Msimang, have been appointed to help the organisation with preparations for the conference. As part of the preparations, Msimang said committee members would visit all nine provinces to engage their members.

The organisation slammed the government for failing to uphold some provisions of the constitution.

“The majority of South Africans continue to live in conditions of poverty and squalor. The unemployment had reached a staggering 46% with the youth, who are the future leaders of society, constituting a whopping 75% of that unemployment figure. 

“It is worth noting that ex-MK cadres continue to bear the main brunt of this rather untenable prevailing situation. Many military veterans from the liberation forces continue to die and be buried as paupers; their dignity stands undermined; poverty, destitution and unemployment ravages their lives,” said Msimang. 

