‘What a farce’: Gigaba reacts to being implicated in Brian Molefe’s Transnet appointment

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has again taken a shot at acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, this time for alleging that he was involved in appointing Brian Molefe as a director at Transnet.

In the second part of the state capture inquiry report, handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, Gigaba was said to have been involved in appointing Molefe and Anoj Singh as directors at the rail company.

“Mr Malusi Gigaba was involved in the appointment of Mr Molefe and Mr Singh as directors of Transnet, and in the reinstatement of Mr [Siyabonga} Gama as the CEO of Transnet Freight Rail,” said the report.

The report said this allowed Gupta ally Iqbal Sharma "free reign" as chair of the agency’s board acquisitions and disposals committee. “These appointments were followed by the award of significant contracts that benefited the Gupta enterprise,” it said.

Taking to Twitter, Gigaba denied his involvement in Molefe's appointment, suggesting that Zondo was accusing him of something done by Ramaphosa.