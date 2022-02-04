Manyi reacts to Zondo calling for Zuma corruption investigation: 'All he can do is cast aspersions'

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has hit back at acting chief justice Raymond Zondo's recommendation that former president Zuma be investigated for alleged corruption.

Zondo handed over the second part of his state capture inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

The report recommended Zuma be investigated for alleged corruption and racketeering for his alleged role as a willing enabler of the looting of Transnet.

Taking to Twitter, Manyi said Zondo had nothing on the former president.

“The state capture commission was set up primarily to investigate allegations that [former] president Zuma was captured,” said Manyi.

“Four years and R1bn later, Zondo is still recommending that [former] president Zuma must be investigated. This means Zondo has nothing on him. All he can do is cast aspersions.”