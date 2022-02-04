Politics

Ntshavheni responds to Zondo report: 'I was never lobbied for decisions I supported or opposed'

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
04 February 2022 - 14:17
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she discharged her responsibilities at Denel with integrity.
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she discharged her responsibilities at Denel with integrity.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of communications and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has responded to the state capture commission finding against her.

Part 2 of the commission’s report released this week found that Ntshavheni participated in the decision to suspend and fire three Denel executives in 2015.

At the time, Ntshavheni served as a Denel board member and member of the SOE’s risk and audit committee which took the decision to send the executives packing.

I have never been party to any alleged acts of fraud, corruption, maladministration and state capture
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

According to the report, the decision was flawed as the executives were suspended for vague reasons and were never afforded an opportunity to explain themselves in a formal disciplinary committee.

The executives ended up accepting golden handshakes amounting to millions of rand to walk away, without a disciplinary process against them. 

For this, commission chairperson, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, recommended that Ntshavheni and other board members be investigated by law enforcement agencies with a view to prosecution for failing in their fiduciary duties.

The recommendation, if followed, may lead to Ntshavheni and her fellow former colleagues on the Denel board being declared delinquent directors and thus affect her standing as a minister.

WRAP | ‘Fabrications’ and ‘total collapse’ of SOEs - everything you need to know about part 2 of state capture report

Need to catch up on the juicy bits from the second part of the state capture report? We've got you covered
News
2 days ago

Ntshavheni disagrees with the report and insists she never did anything wrong, adding that the decision to show the three executives the door was within the law.

She said she had never met the Guptas nor did she do their bidding in executing her duty as a Denel board member.

“I wish to put it on public record, as I have recorded it with the commission, that I have never met any of the Gupta brothers or any of their associates,” she said on Friday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“I was never lobbied for the decisions I supported or opposed as a non-executive member of the Denel board of directors.

“I discharged my fiduciary responsibilities with vigour, integrity and in line with the required legislative and regulatory prescripts. I have never been party to any alleged acts of fraud, corruption, maladministration and state capture.”

According to Ntshavheni, the action the Denel board took against the three executives was in line with advice by the shareholder — the department of public enterprises.

The minister, however, could not say what her individual contribution was in the decision to suspended the executives.

She said the minutes that could reveal this have been classified and thus cannot be divulged publicly.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni in Zondo's firing line over Denel dismissals

Minister of communications and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni may find herself among the former Denel board members to be investigated and ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council must decide, says Zondo

For his role in bringing Denel to its knees, charged Zondo, Daniel Mantsha’s fitness to continue practising as a lawyer must be looked into - ...
News
1 day ago

Zondo report: Lynne Brown at the centre of capture of Eskom and Denel

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has placed former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown at the centre of state capture at Eskom and Denel.
Politics
2 days ago

‘Gupta dupe’ Gigaba and how he helped family get hands into Denel cookie jar

The scathing report looks into how the Guptas captured SA’s defence manufacturer Denel through the procurement of the Gauteng-based defence ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You’re doing the right thing’: Magashule backs Mervyn Dirks Politics
  2. Home comforts: suspended public works DG earns R3.3m as disciplinary drags on Politics
  3. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics
  4. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  5. SA security firms have new restrictions as controversial bill becomes law Politics

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...