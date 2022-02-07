ActionSA warns that unless 'sense' prevails, Ekurhuleni will return to ANC

Opposition parties' ambition to keep the ANC out of power in the DA-led Ekurhuleni metro may fail unless some agreement is reached with the EFF.

On Monday, ActionSA raised concern over the coalition arrangement, which it said was “unlikely to survive the coming months, resulting in handing this municipality back to the ANC”.

The DA-led multiparty government falls short of the threshold needed to pass the municipal budget. If the budget is not passed in time, it could affect the delivery of services to more than 4-million residents.

The only party with the numbers needed for the partnership to reach this majority — other than the ANC, which was relegated to the opposition benches after the local government elections last year — is the EFF.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont dismissed suggestions that he was trying to bring the EFF into a coalition agreement.

“As ActionSA, we are trying to make sure that our coalitions last and deliver services to people they are meant to. And our commitment is to work with as many parties as possible to ensure that is delivered,” he said.