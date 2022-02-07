Malema vs Lamola: Justice department denies EFF claim minister tried to influence ConCourt appointment

The justice and correctional services department has moved to dispute EFF leader Julius Malema’s claim that minister Raymond Lamola manipulated the process to appoint a chief justice to have Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo appointed to the post.

This comes after a screaming match between Malema and Lamola during acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s interview on Friday.

During the interview, Zondo revealed Lamola wrote to him last year to ask him to consider appointing Mlambo in an acting position at the Constitutional Court while the nominations process was unfolding.

Malema suggested this was not the normal process for judicial appointments, resulting in a heated war of words.

In a statement, the EFF accused the ANC-led government of trying to manipulate the appointment of the new chief justice.

Responding to the EFF, justice and correctional services spokesperson Crispin Phiri said the party was spreading disinformation.

“The insinuation that the minister sought to enhance the appointment ability of a certain candidate by suggesting the candidate be appointed to act in a vacancy in the Constitutional Court is designed to undermine confidence in the judiciary,” said Phiri.