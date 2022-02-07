‘SA has come a long way’: Ramaphosa on corruption and xenophobia flagged by African Peer Review Mechanism

Rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia and poor service delivery have been cited as some of the challenges confronting governance in SA.

As a result, the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) last year recommended the SA government develop a barometer to measure inequality and tools to measure efficacy of transformative programmes, employment equity and land reform.

On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was taking the recommendations on board and making headway.

“It is greatly encouraging that despite pockets of instability, we have come a long way in consolidating democracy and good governance on the continent,” he wrote in his weekly newsletter.

His reflection comes after SA’s two years of chairing the APRM, which came to an end at the weekend.