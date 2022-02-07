Politics

‘SA has come a long way’: Ramaphosa on corruption and xenophobia flagged by African Peer Review Mechanism

07 February 2022 - 12:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA was one of the first countries to join the African Peer Review Mechanism in 2003 and had undergone two assessments. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA was one of the first countries to join the African Peer Review Mechanism in 2003 and had undergone two assessments. File photo.
Rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia and poor service delivery have been cited as some of the challenges confronting governance in SA.  

As a result, the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) last year recommended the SA government develop a barometer to measure inequality and tools to measure efficacy of transformative programmes, employment equity and land reform.

On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was taking the recommendations on board and making headway. 

“It is greatly encouraging that despite pockets of instability, we have come a long way in consolidating democracy and good governance on the continent,” he wrote in his weekly newsletter. 

His reflection comes after SA’s two years of chairing the APRM, which came to an end at the weekend.

Ramaphosa said SA was one of the first countries to join the APRM in 2003 and had  undergone two assessments. 

The most recent assessment was last year, when the country was assessed on democratic and political governance, economic management, corporate governance, socioeconomic development and state resilience. 

“Our country received favourable reviews for, among others, the rule of law, oversight bodies like our chapter 9 institutions, the advancement of women’s rights, strong refugee protection and our extensive social welfare net,” Ramaphosa said. 

SA was cited for its strong corporate governance, open budget processes and proliferation of corporate social responsibility initiatives
President Cyril Ramaphosa

“SA was also cited for its strong corporate governance, open budget processes and proliferation of corporate social responsibility initiatives. The country was also praised for the evolution of its electoral system through the introduction of independent candidature for last year’s local government elections.”

In terms of Covid-19 pandemic management, SA was praised for demonstrating resilience and global leadership.

“The APRM Review Mission further commended SA for publicising its detection of the Omicron variant late last year, despite the risks to its economy,” said Ramaphosa.

The APRM will next be chaired by the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi.

The APRM is aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, consolidating democracy and advancing good governance and the rule of law in African countries.

Ramaphosa said of the AU's 55 member states, 42 were members of the APRM, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi the most recent to join.

“Efforts are under way to encourage all remaining AU member states to join by the end of this decade.

“The APRM encourages best practice for political, social and economic stability, while helping to address governance deficiencies by providing a programme of action for each state concerned,” he wrote.  

“We share a responsibility, alongside our sister countries, to strengthen good governance in Africa. After all, good governance brings investment, development, peace, progress and ultimately shared prosperity.”

