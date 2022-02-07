Politics

Zille: It’s time we remove politicians from the Judicial Service Commission

07 February 2022 - 08:32
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says politicians should be removed from the JSC.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says politicians should be removed from the JSC.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The recommendation to appoint judge Mandisa Maya as chief justice has seen some politicians up in arms. 

Maya was recommended as chief justice after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews were wrapped up on Friday.

She was one of four candidates to be interviewed. The other three candidates are acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo. 

Reacting to the recommendation, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said politicians should be removed from the commission. 

“It is past time we remove politicians from the JSC,” she said.

Echoing Zille’s statement, former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom said the recommendation came from a “disgraceful exercise” and President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint who he thinks is best for the job. 

“He should appoint whoever he thinks is best for the job, and not be bound by recommendations coming from this disgraceful exercise,” he said.

Weighing in on the debate around the JSC panel, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu suggested that removing politicians from the panel was not easy because it is established by the constitution

“To change this you need a constitutional amendment by parliament. As members of parliament we will not change the constitution to please representatives of the establishment. It’s so far so good,” said Shivambu.

Last week, Shivambu slammed former Constitutional Court judge and director of Freedom Under Law Johan Kriegler after he called for EFF leader Julius Malema and advocate Dali Mpofu to be removed from the judicial JSC panel interviews.

Freedom Under Law argued that Malema and Mpofu were subject to serious ethical charges and therefore not fit to pass judgment.

“There’s no EFF member who will be removed from the JSC,” said Shivambu. 

“The hunting dogs of the white capitalist establishment are barking and they know very well that the composition of the JSC is not decided by them and will not change.”

Shivambu said Kriegler should go to the nearest lake and jump into it. 

“Apartheid judges must shut up. Our generation is not that sell-out generation that capitulated to everything dictated by settlers,” he said.

Malema vs Lamola: Justice department denies EFF claim minister tried to influence ConCourt appointment

The dispute between Malema and Lamola rages on. Here's what you need to know so far
Politics
1 hour ago

‘Apartheid judges must shut up’: Shivambu on calls for EFF members to be removed from JSC panel

"There’s no EFF member who will be removed from the judicial services commission," said Shivambu.
Politics
3 days ago

Fana Mokoena says Malema and Mpofu's sexual misconduct questions for Mlambo were 'fair'

While Mlambo denied the rumours, many slammed the two.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics
  4. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  5. ‘You’re doing the right thing’: Magashule backs Mervyn Dirks Politics

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...