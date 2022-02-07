Zille: It’s time we remove politicians from the Judicial Service Commission

The recommendation to appoint judge Mandisa Maya as chief justice has seen some politicians up in arms.

Maya was recommended as chief justice after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews were wrapped up on Friday.

She was one of four candidates to be interviewed. The other three candidates are acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

Reacting to the recommendation, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said politicians should be removed from the commission.

“It is past time we remove politicians from the JSC,” she said.