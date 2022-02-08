Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele appointed head of presidential climate finance task team

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele as head of the newly established presidential climate finance task team.

Described as a “well-respected leader both in government and the financial sector”, Mminele will lead efforts to mobilise finance for a “just transition that advances the country’s interests, protects vulnerable workers and communities, contributes to investment, growth and sustainable jobs, and supports the global fight against climate change”, the presidency said.

On November 2 2021, the government announced a partnership with the governments of France, Germany, the UK, US and the EU, to support a transition to a low-carbon economy and a climate-resilient society.

The presidency said in line with the political declaration to establish this partnership, partner countries have offered to mobilise an initial $8.5bn (about R131bn) over the next three to five years through a range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance, to support the implementation of the contribution.

“The presidential climate finance task team, led by Mminele, together with the asset and liability division from National Treasury, will analyse the offer with a view to advising cabinet on its composition, affordability and alignment with our regulatory environment.