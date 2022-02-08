Parliament sets aside R4m for state of the nation address

Parliament has set aside R4m for the 2022 state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled to take place on Thursday, the evening of the 32nd anniversary of former President Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

The annual address setting out government’s plans for the year will be the sixth to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After the president’s address, the two houses of parliament will debate it over February 14 to 15, and the president will reply on February 16.

Last year, the event took place without the usual glitz and glamour and was attended only by a handful of people due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was for the first time held as a hybrid session and cost just over R100,000, saving the country millions.

This year it will also be a hybrid affair but for the first time will be held outside the parliamentary precinct, at the Cape Town City Hall after blaze destroyed some parliamentary buildings.

A total of 298 MPs will be seated in the chamber, while a limited number of representatives of other arms of state, spheres of government, dignitaries and media will be allowed in the gallery.