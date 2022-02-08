POLL | What do you think of speculation Athol Trollip is joining ActionSA?
Social media was abuzz with speculation that former DA federal chairperson and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is joining ActionSA.
It's believed the move will be announced on Wednesday morning, with ActionSA teasing that its leadership is travelling to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, for the announcement.
Party spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni told TimesLIVE she is not in a position to reveal who the new member is, saying all will be revealed on Wednesday.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the new member is “part of a series of high-profile individuals who will be joining ActionSA this year after a successful 2021 campaign”.
He said the party is deepening its leadership pool before the 2024 general elections.
The party contested only six municipalities in last year's local government elections, winning 90 seats and 2.33% of the total vote, but is rolling out a national footprint in preparation for the 2024 polls.
Trollip was elected to the National Assembly in 2009 and was later elected leader of the official opposition in parliament, serving in this capacity until 2012. He then returned to the Eastern Cape legislature and was elected for a third term as leader of the official opposition in the legislature.
In 2015 he was elected as DA federal chairperson and soon after as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
He resigned from the DA in 2019 at the same time as Mmusi Maimane's departure.
In his exit speech he said he had to take responsibility for the party's poor performance in the 2019 elections.
“I fully believe that the DA is worthwhile and that is why I have given so much to this party. I realised this weekend it is probably my time to go ... and that is not easy for someone with my age and my complexion ... and my hairstyle,” he joked.
