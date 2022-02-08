POLL | What do you think of speculation Athol Trollip is joining ActionSA?

Social media was abuzz with speculation that former DA federal chairperson and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is joining ActionSA.

It's believed the move will be announced on Wednesday morning, with ActionSA teasing that its leadership is travelling to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, for the announcement.

Party spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni told TimesLIVE she is not in a position to reveal who the new member is, saying all will be revealed on Wednesday.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the new member is “part of a series of high-profile individuals who will be joining ActionSA this year after a successful 2021 campaign”.

He said the party is deepening its leadership pool before the 2024 general elections.