ActionSA officially unveils Athol Trollip as its Eastern Cape leader

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA has officially unveiled former DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip as its newest recruit.

He will be the party’s Eastern Cape leader.

Trollip left his DA position in 2019 together with then leader Mmusi Maimane after his loss to Helen Zille for the position of chairperson of the federal council.

Mashaba, who was then Johannesburg mayor, was the first to resign from the party.

Since his resignation in 2019, Trollip has kept a low profile in active politics. He is the second high-profile former DA member to join ActionSA this year.

Last month former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi was unveiled as the latest to join the party and is expected to be its premier candidate in 2024.