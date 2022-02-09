Politics

Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race

09 February 2022 - 12:08
Sandile Zungu said he was 'humbled' by the confidence shown in him. File photo.
Sandile Zungu said he was 'humbled' by the confidence shown in him. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Businessman and AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest the KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership, he said on Wednesday. 

“Pursuant to extensive consultation and after careful consideration I have resolved that I am neither going to contest nor campaign for any leadership position in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Zungu’s candidacy for ANC chairperson in the province came after he was “approached” by people in the party, as they saw him fit to heal divisions within the ANC and lead it to electoral and financial prosperity.

Zungu thanked “the comrades who approached me to make myself available for leadership of the ANC in KZN, as well as the exploratory committee that managed my consultation process”.

Last week, the businessman indicated his decision would follow consultations with stakeholders.

“I thank everyone within the ANC, present and past leaders, AmaZulu FC supporters' community, members of the clergy, traditional and business leaders and friends whom I consulted and those whose counsel ultimately guided me to my decision,” said Zungu. 

“I remain humbled by the support and confidence they demonstrated in me.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sihle Zikalala warns against divisive tendencies in ANC conference year

He added that as the party goes to its national conference this year, members should avoid embarking on discussions before the ANC NEC opens the ...
Politics
1 day ago

A far from divine intervention in KZN

There are murmurs that Zweli Mkhize, despite the Digital Vibes cloud over his head, may be contemplating an attempt to return to the ANC top six, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

ANC in KZN accuses IFP of exploiting Zulu kingship for political gains

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has launched a scathing attack on the IFP, accusing the party of using the Zulu monarch for political gains.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics
  4. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  5. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song