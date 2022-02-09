Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race

Businessman and AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest the KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership, he said on Wednesday.

“Pursuant to extensive consultation and after careful consideration I have resolved that I am neither going to contest nor campaign for any leadership position in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Zungu’s candidacy for ANC chairperson in the province came after he was “approached” by people in the party, as they saw him fit to heal divisions within the ANC and lead it to electoral and financial prosperity.