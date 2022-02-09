Co-operation between spooks and watchdog deteriorated under Dintwe: IGI candidate

SA’s intelligence services are withholding information from the office of the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI), making it difficult for the watchdog to conduct investigations.

So says Faith Makhobotloane, senior executive responsible for intelligence oversight operations in the office of the IGI.

Makhobotloane was interviewed by parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence for the position of IGI — overseer of the country’s intelligence services and the person the public can approach with spy-related complaints.

She told MPs on Tuesday that since Setlhomamaru Dintwe assumed office there has been a dip in the level of co-operation by the intelligence agencies.

Makhobotloane has been working in the IGI office since January 2014, including as co-ordinator between the IGI and the state security agency (SSA). This position gave her an idea of all the requests for information that came from the IGI’s office.

While things were “OK” in the beginning, “suddenly we were not getting any response”.