Public works spent R35m on Beitbridge fence, rent and state funeral 'irregularities'

The public works and infrastructure department has suffered seven “material irregularities” which cost the state R43.3m from 2019 to date.

The irregularities include:

“unfair procurement process” for the controversial Beitbridge border fence project of more than R17m;

overpayment on buildings occupied by the rural development department, which cost R10m; and

spending on state funerals in excess of the contract amounts, which cost more than R8m.

This was revealed by the office of the auditor-general (AG) on Wednesday in a presentation to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Officials said the department’s audit outcomes had not improved over the past five years.

“The lack of improvement is attributable to management’s inability to implement proper record keeping controls in a timely manner to ensure that complete, relevant and accurate information is accessible and available to support financial and performance reporting.”