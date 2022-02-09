What Winde wants: Western Cape premier outlines Sona wish list
Western Cape premier Alan Winde issued a five-point state of the nation address (Sona) wish list on Wednesday, the day before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address in the Cape Town City Hall:
End the state of disaster
Number one on Winde’s list was an end to the Covid-19 state of disaster, which is due to expire on February 15 under the latest one-month extension.
“We urge the president to take the country into his confidence and set out his plan,” said Winde, who called for a “focus on investment in new infrastructure and policies that enable private sector-led growth”.
More resources for police
Winde also wants Ramaphosa to outline a strategy to address police resourcing constraints.
“The poorest communities of the Western Cape are often the most under-resourced in terms of police allocations,” he said.
“Not only is there a shortage of police personnel, suitable vehicles and public order police units in the province, but the distribution of resources is also unequal.
“At Bothasig police station, for example, the police to population ratio is 1:100, compared to a ratio of 1:895 in Ravensmead.”
Fix the railway
Winde said the central railway line between Cape Town and Khayelitsha must be reopened.
“Our residents need a commitment, matched with the necessary resourcing, to get this situation rectified as soon as possible.
“The Western Cape government is willing to be the implementing partner so this is achieved.”
Fix the port
The port of Cape Town was next on his list, and Winde said its inefficiencies were affecting exports from the province.
“We need a modern and efficient port if we are going to grow the economy and create jobs. Getting this fixed should be a priority for national government.”
Strengthen provincial and local governments
Winde said functional provincial and local governments should be given more resources and responsibility.
“This devolution of power brings government closer to the people and ensures localised responses to the challenges our people face. We hope to see a commitment to this approach, especially in budget allocations.”
