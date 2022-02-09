What Winde wants: Western Cape premier outlines Sona wish list

Western Cape premier Alan Winde issued a five-point state of the nation address (Sona) wish list on Wednesday, the day before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address in the Cape Town City Hall:

End the state of disaster

Number one on Winde’s list was an end to the Covid-19 state of disaster, which is due to expire on February 15 under the latest one-month extension.

“We urge the president to take the country into his confidence and set out his plan,” said Winde, who called for a “focus on investment in new infrastructure and policies that enable private sector-led growth”.

More resources for police

Winde also wants Ramaphosa to outline a strategy to address police resourcing constraints.

“The poorest communities of the Western Cape are often the most under-resourced in terms of police allocations,” he said.

“Not only is there a shortage of police personnel, suitable vehicles and public order police units in the province, but the distribution of resources is also unequal.

“At Bothasig police station, for example, the police to population ratio is 1:100, compared to a ratio of 1:895 in Ravensmead.”