Politics

EFF wants parliament involved in basic income grant plan

Executive's plans 'never see light of day', says Floyd Shivambu

10 February 2022 - 17:28
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had harsh words for President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his state of the nation address on Thursday night. File photo.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had harsh words for President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his state of the nation address on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

The EFF wants a parliamentary process to guide how the country will implement a basic income grant.

The party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the process cannot be left solely to the executive to make a decision, saying none of these programmes ever see the light of day.

“That discussion should not be reduced to the executive. Parliament has to engage itself in the discussions around the basic income grant. We need to start a parliamentary process of how we introduce a basic income grant, and it must be a grant, not the R350 introduced thus far," Shivambu said, referring to the Covid-19 social relief of distress payments introduced in the wake of the pandemic.

Shivambu was speaking outside the Cape Town City Hall, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his sixth state of the nation address at about 7pm.

Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on the R350 grant, with stakeholders including Cosatu calling for its extension beyond March.

Cape Town police disperse protesters ahead of Sona

Cape Town police have dispersed a small group of protesters who had gathered at the corner of Darling and Corporation streets hoping to tell ...
News
29 minutes ago

Shivambu said there had to be a basic income grant act borne out of a parliamentary process.

“We must not fold our arms and wait for the executive, because most times the things done by the executive end up nowhere.

“You have to take a parliamentary process and ultimately end up with a basic income grant act so it's law to provide for all the people who are not finding employment,” he said.

Shivambu said the EFF would be in present in the city hall to listen to the “lies” Ramaphosa will tell the country. He said the situation was worsening under Ramaphosa, who he accused of making commitments which have not materialised, including on jobs.

“Literally everything under Ramaphosa is collapsing. Poverty levels are deepening and generally there’s crisis. The security sector is in tatters.

“We’re not expecting anything. He [Ramaphosa] does not know what he is doing. He is not steering this ship towards a proper direction."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

POLL | What are you most looking forward to hearing at Sona?

The Sona is scheduled for 7pm and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country's economic crisis
Politics
3 hours ago

SONA LIVE UPDATES | 'We have to lift people’s hopes': deputy minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa goes into the 2022 state of the nation address under huge pressure.
Politics
2 hours ago

'Change', lockdowns and booze levies: Five things SA hopes Ramaphosa will cover in Sona

The country is eagerly anticipating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics
  5. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...