LISTEN | Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape leader
Athol Trollip says ActionSA is ready to bring some “sanity to the circus and get rid of the clowns”.
The former DA federal leader tells Daily Dispatch about his move to the new party and his belief that pragmatic leaders, such as he and Herman Mashaba, can change the course of SA.
While acknowledging that ActionSA has a long way to go, Trollip is excited at the party's prospects.
Trollip also talks about the loss of the Nelson Mandela metro during his mayorship, touching on the issue of patronage and taking aim at “radical racists” in the EFF.
He hit out at SA politicians, who he accuses of enriching themselves by “having their fingers in the till”.
Trollip says the ANC cannot be counted on to fix what they themselves broke and failed to rectify for 28 years and it is time for an alternative.
