LISTEN | Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape leader

10 February 2022 - 12:58 By Luke Charter
Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip before an ActionSA media conference in Gqeberha on Wednesday at which it was announced that Trollip had joined the party.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Athol Trollip says ActionSA is ready to bring some “sanity to the circus and get rid of the clowns”.

The former DA federal leader tells Daily Dispatch about his move to the new party and his belief that pragmatic leaders, such as he and Herman Mashaba, can change the course of SA.

While acknowledging that ActionSA has a long way to go, Trollip is excited at the party's prospects.

Trollip also talks about the loss of the Nelson Mandela metro during his mayorship, touching on the issue of patronage and taking aim at “radical racists” in the EFF.

He hit out at SA politicians, who he accuses of enriching themselves by “having their fingers in the till”.

Trollip says the ANC cannot be counted on to fix what they themselves broke and failed to rectify for 28 years and it is time for an alternative.

LISTEN ON:
| IONO.fm | Spotify | Apple | Google | SoundCloud | RSS |
| Breaker | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Anchor |

'He's a political machine' — Phumzile Van Damme says Trollip joining a major victory for ActionSA

“If ActionSA keeps collecting this deck of cards of political heavyweights, 2024 is in play,” said Phumzile Van Damme.
3 hours ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | ActionSA should study COPE's failure if it's to have hope

The party needs clear policies and a vision for SA because if it’s only in the game to topple the ANC it will topple itself
21 hours ago

LISTEN | Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi sets Helen Zille straight

Former DA mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi has hit back at the party’s federal leader  Helen Zille for suggesting he would regret leaving the party ...
1 day ago
