Ramaphosa promises fresh faces at state security agencies after report on deadly July riots

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will soon announce changes to the leadership of security agencies in response to the report on the July unrest.

This comes after a report by a task team panel found that Ramaphosa’s cabinet was largely to blame for the violence, as it had failed to prevent and manage the unrest which saw looting and torching of businesses as well as the deaths of more than 300 people.

Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address on Thursday night that there would soon be an announcement on changes to the leadership of security agencies.