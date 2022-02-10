SONA LIVE UPDATES | All systems go for Ramaphosa’s Sona
February 10 2022 — 15:48
Police presence increases around city hall
Police presence increases around City Hall as a group of members from the former Walking Bus project have gathered to state their demands ahead of the #SONA2022.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/xCmtj2tJCI— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 10, 2022
February 10 2022 — 15:46
Grand Parade completely transformed
The Cape Town Grand Parade has been completely transformed to accommodate the 2022 State of the Nation Address which is set to commence at 7pm today. @TimesLIVE #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/EsgmBAYdZa— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 10, 2022
February 10 2022 — 15:31
WATCH | Bheki Cele promises SA will be safe ahead of Sona 2022
Police minister Bheki Cele had strong words for anyone considering disrupting the state of the nation address as law enforcement maintained a strong presence in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday.
Cele addressed dozens of police officers at the Castle of Good Hope
“There have been things that make South Africans not sure whether the country is stable, whether it is under any attack. We want to ensure South Africans SA is safe, SA is stable. There are things that will happen and will be taken care of. There is no panic,” he told them.
February 10 2022 — 15:03
WATCH LIVE | Police minister Cele addresses security forces ahead of Sona 2022
Police minister General Bheki Cele addresses security forces deployed in Cape Town for the state of nation address.
February 10 2022 — 15:00
Ramaphosa readies for arguably his toughest Sona yet
President Cyril Ramaphosa goes into the 2022 state of the nation address under huge pressure.
He speaks just seven months after the deadly July riots and looting, and at a time when SA’s economy is under huge strain and infighting within the governing party is rife (particularly in the wake of a dismal performance in last year’s local government election).
Final preparations were under way on Thursday before the address, which is expected to take place at 7pm.
TimesLIVE will be running regular updates and rolling coverage of the event throughout the day, starting with some of the things SA can expect from Ramaphosa’s address:
