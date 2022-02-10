Politics

SONA LIVE UPDATES | All systems go for Ramaphosa’s Sona

10 February 2022 - 15:00 By TimesLIVE
A homeless woman looks on during the final rehearsal preparations on Wednesday for Thursday's state of the nation address at Cape Town City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander

February 10 2022 — 15:48

Police presence increases around city hall

February 10 2022 — 15:46

Grand Parade completely transformed

February 10 2022 — 15:31

WATCH | Bheki Cele promises SA will be safe ahead of Sona 2022

Police minister Bheki Cele had strong words for anyone considering disrupting the state of the nation address as law enforcement maintained a strong presence in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday.

Cele addressed dozens of police officers at the Castle of Good Hope

“There have been things that make South Africans not sure whether the country is stable, whether it is under any attack. We want to ensure South Africans SA is safe, SA is stable. There are things that will happen and will be taken care of. There is no panic,” he told them.

February 10 2022 — 15:03

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Cele addresses security forces ahead of Sona 2022

Police minister General Bheki Cele addresses security forces deployed in Cape Town for the state of nation address.

February 10 2022 — 15:00

Ramaphosa readies for arguably his toughest Sona yet

President Cyril Ramaphosa goes into the 2022 state of the nation address under huge pressure.

He speaks just seven months after the deadly July riots and looting, and at a time when SA’s economy is under huge strain and infighting within the governing party is rife (particularly in the wake of a dismal performance in last year’s local government election).

Final preparations were under way on Thursday before the address, which is expected to take place at 7pm.

TimesLIVE will be running regular updates and rolling coverage of the event throughout the day, starting with some of the things SA can expect from Ramaphosa’s address:

Sona 2022 — what to expect

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his fifth state of the nation address since taking over in 2018 in a tough economic and ...
Politics
3 hours ago

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | What are you most looking forward to hearing at Sona?

The Sona is scheduled for 7pm and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country's economic crisis
Politics
1 hour ago

Here’s why Saftu plans to picket outside Sona

According to Zwelinzima Vavi, the picket is to "expose" President Cyril Ramaphosa for not fulfilling promises such as creating jobs for the youth.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Red velvet seats, marching band and more planned for Sona 2022

Parliament has planned a stripped-down ceremony that is expected to cost less than R4m.
Multimedia
21 hours ago

WATCH | Less pomp and ceremony expected for Sona, with no drones allowed over city hall

The police are expected to have a heightened presence in the city centre and authorities have warned that the area around the city hall will be a ...
Multimedia
2 days ago
